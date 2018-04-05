Great Bend schools trying to adapt to high-poverty populations

The Great Bend school district took financial steps last September to better educate the population of students in poverty when turning the entire district to Title I status. Now USD 428 school buildings are looking to take steps in equipping their personnel with better ways to serve the growing number of students living in poverty.

Jefferson Elementary School Principal Kip Wilson says it starts with understanding different backgrounds.

Last summer, 22 teachers and staff members at Jefferson read “A Framework for Understanding Poverty” by Ruby Payne. The book dives into how poverty impacts learning and work habits. Wilson says the staff would have online discussion over the book to figure out how they could implement ideas at Jefferson.

Title I money comes down from the federal government to make sure all children receive a fair and equal opportunity to obtain a quality education. The funds go to school districts with over 40 percent of their students in poverty. USD 428 has nearly 70 percent of their students living in poverty or receiving free or reduced-priced lunches.

The Great Bend school district received over $810,000 from Title I assistance this school year which can be used for paying staff, professional development, and anything that helps meet the needs of the students.