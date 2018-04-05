Friday Weather

A slight chance of rain before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 1pm and 4pm, then snow likely after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday Night
Snow likely before 7pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A chance of sleet after 1am, mixing with freezing rain after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A chance of freezing rain before 9am, then a slight chance of rain between 9am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 76.