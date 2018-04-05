Friday Weather

Friday A slight chance of rain before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 1pm and 4pm, then snow likely after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night Snow likely before 7pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A chance of sleet after 1am, mixing with freezing rain after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of freezing rain before 9am, then a slight chance of rain between 9am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 76.