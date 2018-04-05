Former Kan. police officer back in jail after sending ex-wife videos

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Valley Center police sergeant awaiting trial on sex-crime charges was returned to jail after reportedly contacting his ex-wife, who is a witness in his case.

Jail records show 50-year-old Thomas Delgado was booked into the Sedgwick County Wednesday after his bond was revoked for failing to comply.

According to a court document, a judge ordered that Delgado be held without bond.

Prosecutors say Delgado’s ex-wife reported receiving unwanted emails from an address belonging to Delgado. The 10 emails received March 29 each linked to the same YouTube music video.

Delgado faces trial April 23 on seven charges including sexual exploitation of a child. Prosecutors say he was arrested after his then-wife reported concerns about his contact with teenage girls.

He resigned after his arrest.