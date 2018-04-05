Cop Shop (4/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/4)

At 8:58 p.m. a fire was reported at SW 30 Road & SW 50 Avenue in Albert.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:13 p.m. an accident was reported at K-96 Highway at MM 167.

Theft

At 8:31 p.m. a theft was reported at NW 60 Road & NW 30 Avenue.

Fire

At 9:56 p.m. a fire was reported at SW 5 Avenue & SW 10 Road.

At 4:53 p.m. a fire was reported at W K-4 Highway & NW 120 Avenue.

At 4:14 p.m. a fire was reported at NW 110 Avenue & NW 110 Road.

Chase All Units

At 12:25 a.m. a chase was reported in the 100 block of SE 1 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/4)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 12:20 a.m. Lazar, the K9, was used on a traffic stop at 3307 10th Street.

Theft

At 1:30 a.m. a theft was reported at 3503 10th Street.

At 7:58 a.m. a theft was reported at 3620 10th Street.

Sex Offense

At 10:51 a.m. a sex offense was reported at 1217 Williams Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 12:23 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1423 21st Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:25 p.m. Debra J. Davis was northbound in the 1300 block of Morton Street, swerved to avoid another vehicle and struck Kathryn Owens’ vehicle.

Stalking

At 4:47 p.m. a report of an unknown subject leaving a letter in her mailbox was made at 1320 Roosevelt.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:25 p.m. an accident was reported at 1811 Main Street.