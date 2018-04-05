Barton Softball launches eight home runs in mercy rule victories

bartonsports.com – Coming of a pair of run-rule defeats, the Barton Community College softball team dealt out a pair of shortened game themselves Wednesday at Cougar Field with 11-3 and 17-2 victories over Pratt Community College.

Launching four home runs in the opener including a three-run walk-off dinger for the eight run six inning victory, the Cougars sent four more over the fence in the nightcap including two in the first inning to end the game in five for their largest margin of victory in the season.

The pair of wins improve the Cougars to 9-7 in Jayhawk play and 12-16 overall while Pratt drops it sixth straight in falling to 1-17 in conference and 10-34 overall.

Barton’s next field time will come Saturday in a 1:00 p.m. doubleheader at Dodge City Community College (4-10, 11-21).