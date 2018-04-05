Barton Foundation’s 9th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot to be held at Camp Aldrich

BUSINESS NEWS

Story by Micah Oelze, Photo by Brandon Steinert

The Barton Foundation will host its Ninth Annual Sporting Clay Shoot from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, April 22 at Camp Aldrich, 884 NE 110 Ave. in Claflin. This year’s shoot is sanctioned by Hammeke Electric, Inc. and P & S Security.

Shooters can participate as individuals or as three-person teams in a modified 100-target Lewis Class style tournament. This is not a National Sporting Clays Association sponsored event.

The money raised is used for mini-grants for Barton faculty members to purchase items for their classrooms to enhance student learning experiences. The foundation has awarded $88,387 in mini-grants to date.

Registration is $65 with a lunch provided for those who pre-register by April 11. Following April 11, registration will still be $65; however, lunch will not be included. Lunch will be prepared by Great Western Dining. Registration includes 100 sporting clays, prizes for the overall winners and Lewis Class winners and chance drawings for gifts. The fee does not include shells, and shooters will need to provide their own. Shooters can bring their ATVs and golf carts. Those interested can register at clayshoot.bartonccfoundation.org.

Linden Target Sports will supply the equipment, run the operations and design the course to complement Camp Aldrich’s landscape.

This is the third time the shoot will be held at Camp Aldrich, which is located two miles north of Highway 156 between Claflin and the Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area. It sits on 290 acres of rolling sand hills and wilderness areas. The camp boasts at least 70 species of wildflowers and grasses, 57 different types of birds, deer, turkey and various other animals; some of which are on the endangered species list.

“Although this event is not the largest in terms of funds raised it is certainly the most unique and the most innovative. It has proven to be a vehicle to fill a special niche for donors who had not previously been involved with our fund-raising efforts,” said Coleen Cape, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement. “It is also unique in that it reaches far beyond the communities in our service area. We have shooters join us, not only from all areas of Kansas but from outlying states as well. It is a great event and the numbers just keep growing. Last year we had a record 174 registrants and we hope to top that number this year.”

In case of postponement due to inclement weather, this event will be rescheduled for the fall.

For more information, contact Coleen Cape at capec@bartoncc.edu or (620) 786-1136.