Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/4)

BOOKED: Randy Bartlett of Salina on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and expired tags with a bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Nathan Manley of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Victoria Norton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Nicholas Curtice of Ellinwood on BTDC warrant for contempt, no bond. BTDC case for felony flee & elude, stop lamp required, speeding, failure to yield to a stop sign, fail to signal turn, failure to maintain lane, criminal damage to property and driving while revoked, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: William Harger of Radium for Stafford County District Court warrant for failure to register bond set at $50,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Eric J. Buckley on BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $2,500 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jose Larocque-Dunn of Bazine posted a $20,000 surety bond through Dynomite Bail Bonding on BTDC case for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

RELEASED: Amanda Decker of Great Bend posted a $10,000 surety bond through Dynomite Bail Bonding on BTDC case for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWS.