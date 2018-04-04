Wednesday Sports Headlines

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun hit consecutive homers off Dominic Leone with two out in the ninth, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Leone retired the first two batters, but then lost Yelich on a 2-2 pitch before Braun whacked the next one for his fourth career game-ending homer. Dan Jennings picked up the victory with a perfect ninth.

DETROIT (AP) – Jakob Junis took a shutout into the eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 for their first victory of the season. On a chilly, rainy day, the Tigers and Royals breezed through nine innings in 2 hours, 17 minutes. Jorge Soler drove in the game’s only run with a sacrifice fly in the second.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day disabled list and recalled prospect Harrison Bader from Triple-A. Gyorko was placed on the DL before a game against the Brewers. He left Monday’s game in the seventh inning with a strained right hamstring. Greg Garcia will fill in at third base.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Former Missouri State coach Paul Lusk will join the Creighton staff as an assistant coach. Coach Greg McDermott announced Lusk would replace Darian DeVries. DeVries was named head coach at Drake last week. Missouri State fired Lusk last month. He previous was an assistant at Purdue and Southern Illinois.

National Headlines

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The ongoing federal investigation into corruption in college basketball and Villanova’s follow-up to its national-title run are two early stories to watch for the 2018-19 season. The list also includes whether Michigan can make another Final Four run, Duke’s addition of the top three national recruits, Chris Mack’s departure from Xavier to take over at Louisville and Arizona’s future after a tumultuous season.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Donte DiVincenzo’s biggest contribution to Villanova’s 2016 national championship was made at practice, often playing the role of the opponents’ best player. The Michael Jordan of Delaware, as his teammates call him, has come a long way from freshman season that was frustrating at times, but probably helped set the stage for a bigger role on Villanova’s next national championship.

UNDATED (AP) – The Los Angeles Rams have surrendered their first- and sixth-round picks in this year’s draft to the New England Patriots for deep threat receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round selection. Cooks had 65 receptions for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns in his lone season with the Pats after three seasons with New Orleans. Cooks is eligible for free agency following the 2018 season.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Clark County, Nevada, officials have voted 6-1 to approve the sale of $750 million in bonds for the construction of the Raiders’ stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders want to start the 2020 season at the $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium being built across the freeway from the Las Vegas Strip. Guests of hotels and other lodging in the Las Vegas area are paying a room tax that over time will contribute $750 million for the project.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler is nearing a return to action, with four critical games to go for the team in the regular season. Butler was a full participant in yesterday’s workout, and his surgically repaired right knee was expected to be evaluated again today. The Wolves are 8-8 since he was hurt and remain in a fight to reach the playoffs for the first time in 14 years.

NEW YORK (AP) – Dallas Mavericks center Nerlens Noel and Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha (THAH’-boh seh-feh-LOH’-shah) have been suspended five games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program. Noel’s ban is covering the final five games of the season for the lottery-bound Mavericks. Sefolosha is recovering from right knee surgery and will begin his suspension in the next regular-season or playoff game when he is eligible and physically able to play.

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers hung onto the third seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference while keeping the No. 1 Toronto Raptors two games ahead of the Boston Celtics. LeBron James delivered 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the Cavs topped the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors, 112-106. Jose Calderon added 19 points and Kevin Love had 18 with 15 rebounds, helping the Cavaliers improve to 9-1 since St. Patrick’s Day.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia 76ers notched their 11th consecutive win as J.J. Redick scored 19 points and Ben Simmons had 15 and 12 rebounds in a 121-95 blowout over the Nets. The Sixers have won three straight without All-Star center Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’), who is recovering from surgery to repair a facial fracture and is slated to return for the playoffs. Philadelphia remains a half-game behind Cleveland for the third seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

INTERLEAGUE

Final Seattle 6 San Francisco 4

Final Boston 4 Miami 2, 13 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Kansas City 1 Detroit 0

Final N-Y Yankees 11 Tampa Bay 4

Final Toronto 14 Chi White Sox 5

Final Houston 10 Baltimore 6

Final Texas 4 Oakland 1

Final L-A Angels 13 Cleveland 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 2 Philadelphia 0

Final Atlanta 13 Washington 6

Final Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 4

Final Arizona 6 L-A Dodgers 1

Final San Diego 8 Colorado 4

Chi Cubs at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m., postponed