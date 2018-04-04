Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include animal care specialists from the Animal Medical Center in Great Bend.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip is on the air with the experts you need to hear from to make sense of another busy week.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Kurt Shaub from Juvenile Services with the 20th Judicial District who will talk about the All Star’s initiative. He will be joined by four sixth grade students from Lincoln Elementary who recently graduated from the All Star’s Program. They include Caily Moeder, Kasey Kennedy, Paige Thexton and Ben Espinosa.

11:30-Noon “Chamber Connect Show” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include staff from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P–4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P–5P “Market Rally” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain and Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”