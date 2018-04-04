UPDATE: Water park co-owner extradited to Kansas

KANSAS CITy (AP) — The Latest on charges filed in the 2016 death of a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas water park.

The co-owner of a water park who is charged in a 10-year-old boy’s decapitation death on a water slide arrived in Kansas on Tuesday night.

Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry was booked into the Wyandotte County jail.

Charges against him include

Murder in the 2nd degree; Intentional Aggravated battery; Intentional great bodily harm or disfigurement and Aggravated endangering a child; Reckless situation to child <18, according to the Wyandotte County booking report.

Henry has been jailed in Texas since March 26 when he was indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab on the Verruckt water slide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Henry’s is due in court Thursday in Wyandotte County (Kansas) District Court.

———–

4:20 p.m.

The co-owner of a water park who is charged in a 10-year-old boy’s decapitation death on a water slide is expected to arrive in Kansas on Tuesday night.

Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry was en route Tuesday from a Brownsville, Texas, jail to Kansas. His attorney, Carl Cornwell, told The Kansas City Star that Henry is expected to be booked into the Wyandotte County jail Tuesday night.

Henry has been jailed in Texas since March 26 when he was indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab on the Verruckt water slide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Henry’s is due in court Thursday in Wyandotte County (Kansas) District Court.

___

2:30 p.m.

Authorities in Texas say the co-owner of a water park who has been charged in the decapitation death of a 10-year-old boy has been extradited to Kansas.

Cameron County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Gus Reyna Jr. says 62-year-old Jeffrey Henry was taken from a South Texas jail to Kansas on Tuesday to face charges including second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.

Henry is an owner of Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts. Attempts to reach a Texas attorney for him were not successful.

U.S. marshals on Monday arrested a co-defendant, 72-year-old John Timothy Schooley, at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as he got off a flight from China. He also faces charges including second-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Dallas County jail.

Caleb died on the 17-story Verruckt waterslide when the raft he was in went airborne and hit an overhead loop.