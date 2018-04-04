Teen jailed for allegedly pointing gun at Kan. officer

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen suspect after an alleged assault on a police officer.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Wichita Police officer was on bicycle patrol traveling southbound on Main Street at Skinner, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 19-year-old man was walking east bound on Skinner from Main. The officer observed the man brandish a handgun, point it at him then flee on foot.

Officers were able to locate the man in front of a residence in the 1800 block of south Market Street and took him into custody without incident.

Police also recovered a handgun, according to Davidson. The suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.