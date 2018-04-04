Wild Goose Chase 5K / 3K Postponed Until May 5th

Wild Goose Chase 5k/3k Fun Run

RESCHEDULED for May 5th

You Can Still Get Registered NOW Below!

Get your running shoes ready for the fastest, flattest 5k/3k race in Kansas. The race takes runners through Cheyenne Bottoms and ends near the Kansas Wetlands Education Center.

When:

Saturday, May 5th, 2018

7:30am Registration/Check-in

9:00am Race begins

Entry Fee:

$25 for ages 18 and older

$15 for ages under 18

Click here if you prefer to print and mail your registration.

Race Route:

Race check-in is at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center. There will be a new race route this year. The route will begin and end at KWEC, and will meander around the mitigation marsh located behind the KWEC. This route will be more of a trail run on a mowed grass surface.

Awards:

Awards will be given to the top two male and female finishers in the following age categories:

5k

-Under 18

-18-25

-25-35

-36-45

-Over 45

3k

-10 and under

-11-17

-Over 18

Wild Goose Chase Coordinators:

Wild Goose Chase Major Sponsors: