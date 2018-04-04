Wild Goose Chase 5K / 3K Postponed Until May 5th

Wild Goose Chase 5k/3k Fun Run
RESCHEDULED for May 5th
You Can Still Get Registered NOW Below!
Get your running shoes ready for the fastest, flattest 5k/3k race in Kansas. The race takes runners through Cheyenne Bottoms and ends near the Kansas Wetlands Education Center.
When:
Saturday, May 5th, 2018
7:30am Registration/Check-in
9:00am Race begins
Entry Fee:
$25 for ages 18 and older
$15 for ages under 18
Click here if you prefer to print and mail your registration.
Race Route:
Race check-in is at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center. There will be a new race route this year. The route will begin and end at KWEC, and will meander around the mitigation marsh located behind the KWEC. This route will be more of a trail run on a mowed grass surface.
Awards:
Awards will be given to the top two male and female finishers in the following age categories:
5k
- -Under 18
- -18-25
- -25-35
- -36-45
- -Over 45
3k
- -10 and under
- -11-17
- -Over 18