Sheriff: 2 jailed after 18 pound of cocaine found on I-70

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a Tuesday traffic stop.

Just after 11:45 a.m., a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy with the Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 70, near the MacVicar Avenue exit, according to a media release.

The deputy stopped a 2007 Toyota 4 Runner that was displaying a suspended license plate out of Nevada.

Through the investigation process, multiple bundles of narcotics were located within a manmade, non-factory compartment underneath the vehicle. The narcotics seized included 18.5 pounds of cocaine, 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine, 17 Prescription Pills – Oxycodone The following individuals were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, Jesus A. Gonzales-Molina, 28, of Pomona, CA; Alejandro P. Torrecillas, 28, of La Puente, CA; The Drug Enforcement Administration assisted at the scene with the case.