Wednesday’s game in Detroit between Kansas City and the Tigers has been postponed due to rain and snow.

The game will be made up as part of a day night doubleheader on April 20th.

The Royals will now have a travel day before they begin a three game weekend series in Cleveland Friday afternoon at 3:15.

Coverage on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM begins at 2:30 pm.