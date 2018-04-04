Police: Man shot, dies after altercation with Kan. homeowner

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Lawrence.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Connecticut Street for reports of a shooting, according to police spokesman Andrew Fennelley.

Responding Officers located a 32-year-old Lawrence man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to Fennelley.

Preliminary information indicates that the home owner was asleep when awoken by knocking on the front door of the residence. The home owner went outside to see who was on the front porch when a physical altercation ensued between the home owner and the man.

During the altercation, shots were fired and struck the subject. The home owner and the man did not know each other. The home owner was interviewed and taken to a local hospital to be examined for non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

Police are not looking for any other individuals at this time. Police did not release the victim’s name or any additional details.