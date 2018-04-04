Police: 25-year-old Kan. woman dies in hit and run accident

Just after 7:30p.m. Tuesday, the police received calls of a disturbance in the at a home in the 700 Block of SW Western in Topeka, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

Upon arrival officers found the body of a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries as a result of being hit by an SUV which had left the scene. The victim, later identified as 25-year-old Robin Kuebler, Topeka, died of her injuries.

Officers were able to get a good description of the vehicle which was then located a few blocks from the incident scene.

Two people were taken into custody at the scene of the suspect vehicle.

Alexis Nolte, 20, of Topeka is being booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 368-9400.