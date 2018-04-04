Kan. teen flown to hospital after rear-end semi crash

GRAY COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Wednesday in Gray County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ram truck driven by Ashton James David Line, 17, was westbound on U.S. 50 at County Road 4. The truck rear-ended a 2012 Kenworth semi driven by Cory Loewen, 22, Garden City, that had slowed to turn southbound.

Line was transported by helicopter to a Wichita Hospital. Loewen was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Roads in the area were closed to allow first responders to work the accident. A crew of BNSF workers with heavy equipment along with a loader from Royal Dairy and a tractor and an operator that were in the area assisted with the accident scene, according to the Gray County Sheriff’s Department.