Kan. man who hid in ex’s attic captured after escape from hospital

SALINE COUNTY — A Kansas man is back in jail after he was hospitalized from injuries from an altercation after falling through the ceiling of his ex-girlfriend’s home last week.

While receiving treatment, Tyler Bergkamp fled the hospital Tuesday, according to Captain Paul Forrester.

The police did receive communication from a victim that requested a protection order against Bergkamp in late March. The victim reported that she had received several calls from Bergkamp while he was in the hospital.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 400 block of S. 9th Street. A female victim reported that when she returned home she found a medical gown on her bed and some of her clothes and other items in her home disturbed and or missing, according to Forrester.

At 5:40 p.m. a medical emergency call was made concerning Tyler Bergkamp near the 200 block of S. Phillips.

Police made contact with Bergkamp and took him back to the hospital to receive treatment. Bergkamp was wearing some of the missing clothing items reported by one of the victims.

Berkamp is facing charged including violation of protection from abuse order, stalking, burglary and theft, in addition to charges from hiding in his ex-girlfriend’s home.