K-State Agronomist visits Great Bend Farm Show

Area wheat producers Wednesday had the opportunity to learn the latest agronomic practices that help lead to maximized wheat yield and profitability on day one of the Great Bend Farm and Ranch Expo. Dr. Romulo Lollato, an Assistant Professor in wheat and forages production at Kansas State University, conducted a field test plot presentation at the K-State test plot near the expo grounds West of Great Bend. Lollato’s message was that different varieties of wheat don’t necessarily respond to the same type of management practices. He says each variety must be treated differently.

Lollato directly oversees over 20 different research projects related to wheat production or applied wheat physiology. He says most producers are open to the latest management practices that his research presents.

Lollato is no stranger to the Great Bend area. Already this spring he has come to Great Bend five or six times to study the different varieties that are being grown the K-State test plot. Along with students, Lollato studies each particular variety of wheat and how they respond to different management practices.