Great Bend Bat Cats figuring out maintenance issues at the city-owned ball field

Who’s on first? The old and famous baseball comedy act was close to acting out at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting.

Roger Ward, manager of the Great Bend Bat Cats baseball team, went before the council to have an agreement passed for use of Al Burns Field for all home games in 2018 for the collegiate summer baseball team. Ward questioned why the City of Great Bend or Great Bend Recreation Commission was not supplying his team some sort of vehicle to drag the field.

Dragging a baseball field helps redistribute the soil in the infield to prevent bad hops and leave an even surface. Last year, Ward had someone that allowed him to use a 4-wheeler to attach the drag to but does not have access to the same ATV this summer. Great Bend Director of Public Lands Scott Keeler says the city and Rec Center do not have spare equipment to allow the Bat Cats to use.

The confusing part of the contract is that under maintenance, the City, GBRC, and Ward seem responsible for the proper equipment. Under section 5-A, the contract reads, “The City shall coordinate with GBRC for the provision of all materials, equipment and supplies necessary for the practice and play of baseball.” Under section 5-B, it states the Rec Center will coordinate with the City for equipment, but then 5-C, it claims Ward shall provide all labor, equipment and materials necessary to maintain the baseball field…”

GBRC will prepare the field for games at a cost of $25 per game, but Ward says their staff would have to stay at the field from approximately 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each home game to properly drag the field. Ward was concerned with the extra hourly rate for that service.

Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter says the Rec Center has a tractor out in a shed at Veterans Park to maintain the other softball and baseball fields at the Park, but will not grant Ward access to the vehicle.

Council member Jolene Biggs felt it would be in the best interest for the City to assist the Bat Cats and their free-of-charge entertainment.

The council eventually voted 7-0 to change the facility fees of $750 to $1 to assist Ward with buying, renting, or borrowing a vehicle that is capable of pulling the drag.