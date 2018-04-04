Cop Shop (4/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/3)

Disturbance

At 9:31 a.m. a disturbance was reported at Rosewood Services, 384 N. Washington Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/3)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 1:02 a.m. Lazar, the K9, was used on a traffic stop at 24th Street & Whitesands Dr.

Fire

At 8:39 a.m. a fire was reported at 1305 Patton Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:10 a.m. an accident was reported at 215 McKinley Street.

Theft

At 10:57 a.m. a theft of a purse and cell phone was reported at 2545 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:20 a.m. an officer arrested David McMullen at 1806 12th Street on a Barton County warrant.

Trespassing / Criminal Trespassing

At 11:29 a.m. a report of a subject damaging a door frame on the residence at 1011 Odell Street was made.

Criminal Damage

At 12:49 p.m. a report of someone damaging the door to her residence at 5901 Eisenhower Ct B was made.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:39 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

At 4:13 p.m. an accident was reported at 2115 Harrison Street.

At 4:25 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:35 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1024 Main Street.