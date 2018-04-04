Cop Shop (4/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/3)
Disturbance
At 9:31 a.m. a disturbance was reported at Rosewood Services, 384 N. Washington Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/3)
K9 Use / Call Out
At 1:02 a.m. Lazar, the K9, was used on a traffic stop at 24th Street & Whitesands Dr.
Fire
At 8:39 a.m. a fire was reported at 1305 Patton Road.
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:10 a.m. an accident was reported at 215 McKinley Street.
Theft
At 10:57 a.m. a theft of a purse and cell phone was reported at 2545 10th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 11:20 a.m. an officer arrested David McMullen at 1806 12th Street on a Barton County warrant.
Trespassing / Criminal Trespassing
At 11:29 a.m. a report of a subject damaging a door frame on the residence at 1011 Odell Street was made.
Criminal Damage
At 12:49 p.m. a report of someone damaging the door to her residence at 5901 Eisenhower Ct B was made.
Non-Injury Accident
At 2:39 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.
At 4:13 p.m. an accident was reported at 2115 Harrison Street.
At 4:25 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 6:35 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1024 Main Street.