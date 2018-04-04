Black, Moore, Vsetecka and Fox earn All-State Bowling honors

The Great Bend Panthers had four bowlers earn All-State honors from the Kansas Bowling Coaches Association.
Jordan Black earned 1st team All-State honors on the 5A Boys team while Bryce Moore was named 2nd team.
Jordan Vsetecka was named to the 1st team All 5A Girls team with Lexy Fox earning 2nd team honors.
Below is the entire list plus past all-state performers for the Panthers.
Boys
1st Team
Noah Belt, Seaman
Jordan Black, Great Bend
Jordan Freed, Topeka West
Nathan Mercer, Shawnee Heights
Dillon Malone, Bishop Carroll
Parker Tippin – Bishop Carroll
2nd Team
Jared Freed, Topeka West
Kyle Miller, Salina South
Bryce Moore, Great Bend
Clayton Mumford, Seaman
Brayden Prockish, Shawnee Heights
Adam Wood, Topeka West
Girls
1st Team
Kishno Bell, Seaman
Cayla Bortz, Shawnee Heights
Makaila Cowdin, Topeka West
Lauren Lust, Salina South
Laura Seiler, Bishop Carroll
Jordan Vsetecka, Great Bend
2nd Team
Lacey Angello, Lansing
Ryleigh Chaffin, Bishop Carroll
Brianna Evans, Seaman
Lexy Fox, Great Bend
Cassie Honas, Bishop Carroll
Kyah Surritte, Lansing
Panther Boys
2011 – Dakota Conaway 1st Team
2012 Dakota Conaway 1st Team
2013 Dakota Conaway 1st Team
2015 Jeff Mietler 1st Team
2017 Jordan Black 1st Team
2018 Jordan Black 1st Team
2018 Bryce Moore 2nd Team
Panther Girls
2008 – Kayci Huslig 1st Team
2009 – Kayci Huslig 1st Team
2010 – Kayci Huslig 1st Team
2012 – Miranda Hejny 1st Team
2013 – Miranda Hejny 1st Team
2014 – Miranda Hejny 1st Team
2015 – Allie Brodrick 2nd Team
2016 – Allie Brodrick 1st Team
2016 – Hannah Pfiefer 2nd 1st Team
2017 – Allie Brodrick 1st Team
2018 – Jordan Vsetecka 1st Team
2018 – Lexy Fox 2nd Team