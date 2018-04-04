Black, Moore, Vsetecka and Fox earn All-State Bowling honors

The Great Bend Panthers had four bowlers earn All-State honors from the Kansas Bowling Coaches Association.

Jordan Black earned 1st team All-State honors on the 5A Boys team while Bryce Moore was named 2nd team.

Jordan Vsetecka was named to the 1st team All 5A Girls team with Lexy Fox earning 2nd team honors.

Below is the entire list plus past all-state performers for the Panthers.

Boys

1st Team

Noah Belt, Seaman

Jordan Black, Great Bend

Jordan Freed, Topeka West

Nathan Mercer, Shawnee Heights

Dillon Malone, Bishop Carroll

Parker Tippin – Bishop Carroll

2nd Team

Jared Freed, Topeka West

Kyle Miller, Salina South

Bryce Moore, Great Bend

Clayton Mumford, Seaman

Brayden Prockish, Shawnee Heights

Adam Wood, Topeka West

Girls

1st Team

Kishno Bell, Seaman

Cayla Bortz, Shawnee Heights

Makaila Cowdin, Topeka West

Lauren Lust, Salina South

Laura Seiler, Bishop Carroll

Jordan Vsetecka, Great Bend

2nd Team

Lacey Angello, Lansing

Ryleigh Chaffin, Bishop Carroll

Brianna Evans, Seaman

Lexy Fox, Great Bend

Cassie Honas, Bishop Carroll

Kyah Surritte, Lansing

Panther Boys

2011 – Dakota Conaway 1st Team

2012 Dakota Conaway 1st Team

2013 Dakota Conaway 1st Team

2015 Jeff Mietler 1st Team

2017 Jordan Black 1st Team

2018 Jordan Black 1st Team

2018 Bryce Moore 2nd Team

Panther Girls

2008 – Kayci Huslig 1st Team

2009 – Kayci Huslig 1st Team

2010 – Kayci Huslig 1st Team

2012 – Miranda Hejny 1st Team

2013 – Miranda Hejny 1st Team

2014 – Miranda Hejny 1st Team

2015 – Allie Brodrick 2nd Team

2016 – Allie Brodrick 1st Team

2016 – Hannah Pfiefer 2nd 1st Team

2017 – Allie Brodrick 1st Team

2018 – Jordan Vsetecka 1st Team

2018 – Lexy Fox 2nd Team