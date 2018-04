APRIL 4, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: BIRD CAGE, 3 OUTFITS FOR A BABY BOY, 2 BUNDLES OF INSULATION FOR HOT WATER HEATER. 617-9083

FOR SALE: TRAILER, 4 BICYCLES. AFTER 3:00PM 639-5331

FOR SALE: SEVERAL CANS OF FREON R12. WANTED: RECTANGULAR FUEL TANK FOR A PU 100/200 GALLONS. 653-4913

FOR SALE: HP PRINTER W/EXTRAS, DOLLY. WANTED: UTILITY TRAILER. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 1993 BUICK RIVERA, RUGER REVOLVER. 491-1570

FOR SALE: BOAR PIG OR TRADE. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: PORTABLE BLIND. (NEW IN THE BOX). 617-5727

WANTED: WOODEN LADDER 7/8′ 786-1645

FOR SALE: 2003 CHEVY TAHOE 4WD, 1997 CHEVY 3/4 TON PU 4WD. WANTED: CHICKENS. 617-8267

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC RANGE. 282-7254

FOR SALE: 1999 RED MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS. 680-2144

FOR SALE: 2010 CHEVY SILVERADO W/CREW CAB/TONNO COVER/SPRAY IN BED LINER. 792-9580

FOR SALE: BIRD HOUSES, ADIRONDACK CHAIRS, LG K10 SMART PHONE. 282-9331

WANTED: SICKLE LAWNMOWER. 282-9780

FOR SALE: FIRE WOOD. WANTED: WESTERN SHIRTS. 282-8079 OR 797-8057

WANTED: HARD TOP FOR A JEEP TJ WRANGLER, FENDER FLARE, STEPS. 793-0979

WANTED: TABLE TOP COPIER. 793-7150

FOR SALE: 3 VOLUME SET OF “THE STORY BIBLE” 285-6266

FOR SALE: 22 RUGER AUTOMATIC, 2 RIDING LAWNMOWERS. 352-0820

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN LAWN SWEEP FOR RIDING MOWER, ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. WANTED: SCRAP IRRIGATION SYSTEM. 792-9414

FOR SALE: TITAN CROSSBOW. 786-9575

FOR SALE: SNOWBLOWER 24″, WEATHERGUARD PU TOOL BOX, TOPPER FOR A DODGE DAKOTA. 639-2934

FOR SALE: 2 500 GALLON FUEL TANKS W/STANDS. WANTED: DEEP FREEZE PREFER UPRIGHT. 793-0010

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES 215/65/16, 4 TIRES 195/60/15, SHOWER/BATHTUB (NEW). 282-7708

FOR SALE: LEATHER COUCH. 316-215-4092

FOR SALE: HOOVER WIND TUNNEL VACUUM. 564-3407

FOR SALE: GE CHEST FREEZER, COMPLETE BACK PACK FOR CAMPING, BOW & ARROWS. 282-7584

