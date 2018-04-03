Woman in pink hoodie, ski mask robs Kan. restaurant

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have a description of a suspect.

Just before 10a.m., police responded to the Subway Restaurant at 2518 SW 17th Street in Topeka after a robbery to the business had just occurred.

Employees told police a white female in her 50’s, wearing a pink or peach colored pullover hoodie with a white ski mask and off white gloves entered the business, displayed a small dark colored handgun and demanded money.

The woman was given an undisclosed amount of money and she then left the business. The suspect possibly left the area in an unknown make/model small blue vehicle. There were no injuries reported in this crime.

Detectives and Crime Scene investigators responded to process the scene and gather evidence.

Anyone with any information relating to this crime; please call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.