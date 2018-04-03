Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 9 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday A slight chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain between noon and 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of snow before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow between 2am and 3am, then a chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.