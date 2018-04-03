US Bicycle Route 76 may get rerouted through Great Bend

The Trans-America Bicycle Trail started in the 1970s and maps out routes for bicyclist to journey from coast to coast in the United States. One of the official routes starts on the western border of Kansas and travels east to the seaboard of Virginia.

Great Bend Interim City Administrator George Kolb informed the Great Bend City Council Monday night that the Kansas Department of Transportation is working to reroute the path through the City of Great Bend.

KDOT has been working with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials and the Adventure Cycling Association for the past year and a half to determine the best route alignment for travelers on Route 76, also known as Trans-America Trail.

The current route through Larned has issues with rumble strips in the shoulder along US 183 and with limited services. The thought is to reroute travelers through Great Bend to provide them with more suitable facilities and services.

In April, KDOT will submit an application for the new route for United States Bicycle Route 76. Great Bend should find out the decision by June or July if the route is approved.