Sheriff: Kansas woman lost $399 to online scam

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported computer scam.

A rural Saline County woman told deputies she turned on her computer February 19 to a black screen with an 800 number to call for help to get it working again, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan.

She called the number and talked to a man who said someone in Nigeria had accessed her computer for pornography. The 65-year-old woman was offered a 9-year protection plan for $399.99 which she paid through Pay-Pal.

The woman called the Sheriff’s Office on Monday after having family over at Easter who told her they believed she was a victim of a scam