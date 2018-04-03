Search is winding down for Great Bend’s Network Administrator

At a meeting in March, the Great Bend City Council decided to hire a network administrator to handle the City’s computer and technology needs. While the search continues, the Council approved a resolution Monday night to amend the current pay resolution to include the Network Administrator.

Great Bend Human Resources Director Randy Keasling says they have narrowed down their search of candidates for the job.

The job classifications lumped the Network Administrator in the same group with Utilities Superintendent, Street Superintendent, and Police Captain to receive a minimum annual salary of $44,658 and no higher than $75,868.

Monies to pay the new position will be initially be taken from funds set aside to pay the Assistant City Administrator position that has been open the past five years.