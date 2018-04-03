Search continues for suspect that prompted lockdown at 3 Kan. schools

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to locate a suspect that prompted the lockdown of three Kansas schools Monday.

Just after 10a.m, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle in a trailer park in the 5700 Block of N. Topeka Boulevard in Topeka, according to a media release.

The deputy attempted to circle back to the vehicle but the vehicle left the trailer park.

The deputy noticed the unoccupied vehicle parked in the Seaman Middle School with an individual walking towards the main entrance.

The deputy alerted school officials who placed the school in a soft lock down. In addition, Northern Hills Elementary and the Pleasant Hill Learning Campus was alerted and placed in a soft lock down. Seaman Middle School officials observed a male approach the main entrance to the middle school and briefly tried the locked doors.

They observed the individual then cross Topeka Boulevard to the west. School officials promptly relayed this information to law enforcement. Additional law enforcement arrived and searched the area.

The search continued until updated information was obtained indicating the individual was no longer in the area. Schools were alerted of the updated information and subsequently returned to normal building procedures.

Through the use of the school’s video footage along with interviews conducted at a residence in the 5700 block of N. Topeka, it was later determined the identity of the individual involved in this incident is Derek S. Devlin, 33, of Topeka.

Devlin has a Felony Warrant for Failure to Appear and a Misdemeanor Warrant for Driving While Suspended/Revoked. Anyone with information on Mr. Devlin is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

This incident showed the effectiveness of the security protocol, and prompt communication between law enforcement and Seaman School Officials. USD 345 School Police and the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with this incident.