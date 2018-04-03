Police: Kan. woman shot, son dies in crash following disturbance

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and fatal car accident.

Just after 8:30a.m. Tuesday police were dispatched to shooting call in the 10,000 Block of West Greenfield in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. A man called 911 to report a woman was at his door with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to Davidson.

An investigation revealed a disturbance had occurred in a residence in the 9900 Block of West Yosemite between a 58-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son, according to Davidson. Officers arrived at the location to further investigate the incident. One officer on the way to the scene saw a vehicle overturned on Tyler Road. The 27-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Davidson. Police confirmed he was the individual involved in the earlier disturbance.

Police are still working to determine what happened that prompted the shooting scene and at the accident scene, according to Davidson.

Police did not release names of the victims.