Meth arrests result from traffic stop in Barton County

On Monday, April 2 at about 11 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Detectives initiated a traffic stop in the 700 block of Southeast 20 Road.

Deputies identified the driver of the vehicle as Mark Ray, age 30 of Great Bend. It was found Ray had a suspended driver’s license. The Barton County Sheriff’s office K9 was called to the scene and controlled substances were found in the vehicle.

The driver was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Marissa Kennedy, age 22 also of Great Bend was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Kennedy was placed under arrest and transported to the Barton County Jail.

Both subjects were being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond. Both subjects have posted bond and were released Tuesday, April 3.