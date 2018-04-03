Man convicted in torture, killing of Kansas man

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One of five people charged in the torture and killing of a Wichita man over a $185 meth deal has been convicted.

<img class=”size-thumbnail wp-image-253014″ src=”http://thepost.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/Screen-Shot-2016-11-10-at-5.08.52-AM-150×150.png” alt=”” width=”150″ height=”150″ /> Morris-photo Sedgwick Co.

Willie Morris, 57, was found guilty Tuesday of 10 counts, including first-degree murder, in the November 2016 death of 33-year-old Scottie Goodpaster Jr.

Goodpaster’s mutilated body was found Nov. 12 in a Harvey County field, about a week after the crime began in Valley Center.

<img class=”size-thumbnail wp-image-252682″ src=”http://thepost.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/Screen-Shot-2016-11-07-at-1.23.31-PM-150×150.png” alt=”” width=”150″ height=”150″ /> Goodpaster

Investigators say Goodpaster was tortured and a woman was forced to watch, stemming from $185 lost in a methamphetamine deal.

Sentencing was scheduled for May 18.

The four other defendants remained in the Sedgwick County Jail on Tuesday.