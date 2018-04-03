Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

HOISINGTON — Luella Viola Miller, 97, died March 31, 2018, at Cherry Village Nursing Home in Great Bend, Kan. She was born August 28, 1920, at home in northern Barton County, the daughter of Jacob and Agnes (Strecker) Stettinger. She attended country school and was a lifetime resident of Barton County. She was a homemaker, and belonged to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hoisington.

On February 24, 1946, Luella was united in marriage with Emanuel W. Miller. They lived in Hoisington, where they raised their family and lived until health issues forced moves to care facilities in Great Bend. Emanuel preceded her in death on October 2, 2005.

Luella was a sweet, gentle woman who provided loving care for her children and grandchildren, and babysat for several families in her neighborhood. She loved to cook and bake with her specialties being bierocks, kuchen, cinnamon rolls, butterball soup, angel food cakes, and her signature butterscotch, coconut cream, cherry and apple pies. She loved spending time outside tending her roses and flower and vegetable gardens. Visiting with and caring for her neighbors brought her great joy.

She is survived by a son, Randy Miller, Hoisington; daughter, Kathy Unruh and husband David, Salina; five grandchildren, Brian Miller (Lindsay) of Austin, Texas, Valerie Fanning (Joe) of Lindsborg, Monique Straw of Austin, Texas, Stacie (Rob) Frobenius of Kansas City, Mo., Bethanie (Cody) Ast of Wichita; ten great grandchildren, Miles Miller, Landon, Weston, and Haydon Snyder, Ethan and Elliot Frobenius, Oakley and Sawyer Ast, Eleanor and Drew Fanning; and special nieces and nephews.

Also preceding her in death were her brother, Leonard Stettinger, of Great Bend and her sister, Rosetta (Rose) Ochs, of Hays.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday April 6, 2018, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hoisington, with the Reverend Wayne Baldyga officiating. Interment will follow at Hoisington Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, April 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Memorials have been designated to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Kindred Hospice, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home of Hoisington.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net