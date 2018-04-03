Kansas State’s Amaad Wainright suspended following arrest

The U.S. Marshals Office in Kansas arrested Kansas State Wildcats guard Amaad Wainright.

Wainright was arrested in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the office said the arrest was made due to an incident in January.

United States Marshal Ronald L. Miller said Wainright has been charged with fleeing, along with eluding and obstruction.

The warrant was issued on March 28 and he was arrested around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Kansas State has suspended Wainright following the arrest.

“Due to the seriousness of the charges he has been indefinitely suspended from our men’s basketball team per athletic department policy,” the university said. “We take matters such as these very seriously and will re-evaluate his status as we learn more information.”