Great Bend to receive KDOT help for partial US-56 resurfacing

The City of Great Bend submitted four road projects to the Kansas Department of Transportation for repair assistance, and KDOT chose part of US-56 Highway to be resurfaced.

KDOT’s City Connecting Link Improvement Project (CCLIP) will pay 90 percent of the cost of construction and engineering up to a maximum of $300,000 per fiscal year.

Great Bend Engineering Tech Karl Otter says KDOT pays 90 percent of the project cost for cites with a population between 5,000 and 24,999.

The mill and overlay, reconstruction, minor patching, joint repair, slurry seal, microsurfacing, and other pre-approved resurfacing methods will be used on US-56, from Hickory Street to 1,300 feet west of Kiowa Road. The project has been declared a 2019 fiscal year project. Otter believed the last time a seal job was conducted on that portion of the highway was in 2008.

A city connecting link is considered a route that connects a state highway through the city.