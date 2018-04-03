GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: Keeping Safe-Situational Awareness

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Keeping Safe-Situational Awareness” on Wednesday, April 4th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th). This program will also be held Friday, April 6th, at the Sr. Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) starting at 1:00 pm.

During this program, we’re going to be discussing ways to stay safe in your daily life, shopping, driving, at home and around the community. Lt. Stephen Billinger, Barton County Sheriff’s Office, will be the presenter for this program.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 3 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.