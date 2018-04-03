Cop Shop (4/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/2)
Traffic Arrest
At 12:20 a.m. a traffic stop was made in the 400 block of N. Washington Avenue.
At 1:22 a.m. a traffic stop was made at N. US 281 Highway at MM 114 in Hoisington.
Chase All Units
At 2:23 a.m. a chase was reported at 2000 Holland Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:44 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 110 Avenue & K-96 Highway.
At 6:47 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Kiowa Road.
At 7:02 a.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway & NW 110 Avenue.
Fire
At 3:24 p.m. a fire was reported at NE 30 Road & N. US 281 Highway.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 11:14 p.m. a K-9 was used in the 700 block of SE 20 Road in Ellinwood.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/2)
Burglary / In Progress
At 12:04 a.m. a report of hearing someone yelling and banging on an apartment door at 1106 Morphy Street 2.
Shots Fired
At 1:02 a.m. a report of hearing gun shots fired in the area was made at 3023 Forest Avenue.
Chase All Units Standby
At 2:23 a.m. an officer arrested Ross Fabin for DUI, flee & elude, open container, and failure to stop at a stop sign at 2000 Holland Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:07 a.m. an accident was reported at 1408 Kansas Avenue.
Theft
At 12:34 p.m. theft of medication from her vehicle was reported at 514 Cleveland Street.
Criminal Damage
At 3:59 p.m. a report of someone keying her vehicle at 3503 10th Street was made.
Burglary / In Progress
At 10:30 p.m. a report of someone breaking a door and entering the garage was made at 1924 Monroe Street.