Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/2)

BOOKED: Justin Zadoka of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended and displaying/possessing suspended driver’s license with bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Ross Fabin of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving under the influence, reckless driving, no insurance, flee and elude, failure to stop at stop sign and open container with bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Justin Zadoka of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended and displaying/possessing suspended driver’s license after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ross Fabin of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving under the influence, reckless driving, no insurance, flee and elude, failure to stop at stop sign and open container after posting $1,000 surety bond through ACE.

RELEASED: Susanne Witten back to KDOC.

RELEASED: Isreal M. Klein on GBMC warrant by order of the court.