Barton County Planning Commission seeks one new member.

Barton County Commissioners Monday reappointed two current members of the Barton County Planning Commission to additional three year terms. Russell Carson and Toni Rice had both applied for additional three year terms while Richard Ahlvers decided to step down from the board. Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager and Zoning Administrator for Barton County, says she appreciates the efforts of the three individuals, especially Russell Carson who has served on the Planning Commission even before zoning regulations went into effect almost 18 years ago.

With Richard Ahlvers decision not to seek an additional term, Goreham is currently looking for a replacement to serve on this very important board.

Goreham says the focus of the Planning Commission is to plan for the proper growth and development of Barton County through the enactment of planning and zoning laws for the protection of the public health, safety and welfare.