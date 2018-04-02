UPDATE: Substitute Kan. teacher charged with sex with teen

CLOUD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for alleged sex crimes involving a student.

Just after 2p.m. March 29, police arrested Nicole Reed, 42 of Clyde, at Concordia Junior-Senior High School in the 400 Block of West 10th Street on a Cloud County warrant, according to Concordia Police. Reed worked as a substitute teacher with USD 333.

Charging documents say that on or about the Fourth of July in 2015, Reed had unlawful sexual relations with a boy who was at least 14 but not yet 16. She also is accused of soliciting the teen previously.

Reed was held on a $20,000 Bond for for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and indecent solicitation of a child.

Her first court appearance is April 11, according to the Cloud County Attorney.

On March 26, police arrested 53-year-old Kevin Johnson. The USD 333 vocal music teacher is charged with unlawful sexual relations, according to the Cloud County Attorney.

The AP contributed to this report.