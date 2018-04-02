Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 52. Windy, with a north northwest wind 24 to 29 mph increasing to 31 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a north wind 21 to 26 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday A 20 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 46.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 11pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.