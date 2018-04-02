Great Bend Post

Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, "The Talk of the Town"

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory 

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment 

8:30-9A          “United Way of Central Kansas Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include United Way of Central Kansas Executive Director Gaila Demel.  Also on the show will be the Director of Communication & Development for Catholic Charities of SouthWest Kansas Rebecca Ford. 

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A    Agri-Talk with Chip Flory 

11A-11:30   “Viewpoints” 

11:30-3:30     Royals Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers

3:30-4P          Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             “Market Rally”

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info 

6P-6:30          ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10P        NBA Basketball – Golden State Warriors @ Oklahoma City Thunder

10P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”