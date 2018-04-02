Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “United Way of Central Kansas Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include United Way of Central Kansas Executive Director Gaila Demel. Also on the show will be the Director of Communication & Development for Catholic Charities of SouthWest Kansas Rebecca Ford.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-3:30 Royals Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers

3:30-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally”

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10P NBA Basketball – Golden State Warriors @ Oklahoma City Thunder

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”