Temporary burn ban for Barton County lifted

On March 12th, Barton County Commissioners voted to establish a temporary burn ban in the County due to the dry conditions that were affecting the are and the state at that time. Since then there has been some welcome precipitation that has fallen which brought Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller back before Commissioners Monday to request that the burn ban be lifted.

Even though the burn ban has been lifted, anyone wishing to conduct any type of open burning are required to contact Barton County Communications prior to the burning taking place. Regulations state that burning take place during daytime hours only. Wind speeds along with the possibility of smoke over roadways will all effect whether or not a permit is issued. In some areas the fire department may go to the burn site to inspect the burn plan prior to authorizing the permit.

Press Release from Barton County Emergency Management

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

On April 2, 2018, the Barton County Commission lifted the temporary burn ban for Barton County. Effective at 12:00 p.m. on April 2, 2018, individuals may burn with approval from the fire chief having jurisdiction of the area where the burning is to take place. Burning is not allowed in Barton County without a burn permit and without appropriate notification to authorities.

Drought conditions continue to affect Barton County, which is still listed as being in severe and extreme drought in the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, fire chiefs suggest anyone wanting to conduct a controlled burn to monitor Fire Weather forecasts issued by the National Weather Service Office in Wichita to help in planning a safe burn, https://www.weather.gov/ict/fire.

Individuals wanting to conduct an open burn must have a current burn permit and provide notification of the burn location to Barton County 911 Communications at 620-793-1920. The dispatcher will advise if conditions are appropriate for burning and if there are any additional burn restrictions required by the fire chief having jurisdiction of the burn location.

Any additional questions concerning local burning, should be directed to the Fire Chief having jurisdiction of the area where the burning is to take place. The fire chief may or may not issue an agricultural burning permit.