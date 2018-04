Due to concerns about Sunday’s weather, the Royals decided to postpone their game against the White Sox.

They will now play a day-night doubleheader on Saturday, April 28, with the makeup contest scheduled for 1:15 p.m. and the previously scheduled game moving to 7:15 p.m.

Fans that had tickets for Sunday’s game can use them for the 1:15 p.m. game on April 28.