Reward offered after Kan. petting zoo horse shot, killed

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the shooting death of a miniature horse in Saline County.

The owners of a small petting zoo have offered a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the suspect responsible for shooting and killing one of their horses, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

Randy and Ronda Russell found the horse ‘Misty’ had been shot in the neck and the cheek sometime between late Friday March 30 or the morning of Saturday March 31 in their pasture in the 4200 Block of East K4 Highway, according to Soldan.

The Russell’s home is near the pasture. They did not hear any shots fired, according to Soldan.