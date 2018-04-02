Police identify Kan. man who died in weekend shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and asking for help to locate suspect.

Just after 11:45 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting call at the Sugar Creek Apartments located in the 2500 Block of south Oliver in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival officers located a 36-year-old man identified as Darren Williams who had multiple gunshot wounds. Williams died of his injuries at the scene, according to Davidson.

Through the investigation it was determined the victim arrived at the apartments with his 35-year-old girlfriend to meet with an individual. After arriving on scene a disturbance ensued between the victim and an unknown suspect and multiple shots were fired by the suspect which struck the victim.

The suspect is described as an unknown black male, approximately 5-foot-7. Police have no addition details.

If anyone has any additional information please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407. This was not a random incident, and is the eleventh homicide in Wichita for 2018, according to Davidson.