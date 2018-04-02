Monday Sports Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) – Paul DeJong gave up the scalpel, trumpet and piano to concentrate on baseball. The 24-year-old shortstop had the first multihomer game of his young big league career and helped the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 5-1 to avoid an opening three-game sweep. DeJong is a 2015 graduate of Illinois State who majored in biochemistry and pre-medicine. His younger brother Matthew is in a master’s program for piano at Florida State. DeJong hit .285 with 25 home runs and 65 RBIs as a rookie.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Bill Self insisted all season long that the Kansas team he put on the court night after night was different from those of the past, its margin for error thinner than perhaps in any other season. Well, the Jayhawks wound up reaching the Final Four before a lopsided loss to Villanova showed just how thin that margin for error truly was.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The season-opening series finale between the Royals and White Sox has been postponed with snow in the afternoon forecast and temperatures struggling to reach the freezing mark in Kansas City. The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on April 28.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Dodgers have acquired infielder Breyvic Valera from the St. Louis Cardinals for minor league outfielder Johan Mieses. Valera has a .303 career batting average in the minors.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani won his major league pitching debut by throwing three-hit ball over six innings of the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-4 win at Oakland. Ohtani struck out six and retired 14 of his final 15 batters, settling in after Matt Chapman’s three-run homer. He wasn’t in the starting lineup after going 1-for-5 as the Angels’ designated hitter on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Notre Dame is the national champion in women’s basketball after hitting a last-second shot to beat Mississippi State, 61-58 at Columbus. Arike Ogunbowale scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left. The Irish pulled off the biggest comeback in title game history, rallying from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter and a five-point deficit in the final 1:58.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Kawhi Leonard is continuing his injury rehabilitation in New York with his own team of doctors. However, Popovich is unsure when the star forward and “his group” will clear him to play. Leonard has missed all but nine games this season while nursing right quadriceps tendinopathy, an injury that flared up late in the offseason.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw has been released from a hospital after preliminary tests showed no structural damage or problems with his nervous system. Golden State announced that X-rays, a CT scan and an MRI “were all clear,” one day after his terrifying fall to the floor during Saturday’s game at Sacramento. McCaw is scheduled to be re-examined by a specialist on Thursday and his injury will be listed as a bruised lumbar spine unless finds anything else related to the impact of the fall.

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) – Ian Poulter has earned a spot in the Masters by sinking a par putt on the first hole of regulation to beat tour rookie Beau Hossler and take the Houston Open. Hossler ran off four straight birdies on the back nine to take a one-shot lead, but Poulter forced the playoff with a 20-foot birdie putt on 18. Poulter and Hossler each shot 5-under 67s for a 19-under total, three shots better than Jordan Spieth and Emiliano Grillo.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – LaMarcus Aldridge had a double-double and the San Antonio Spurs held the Houston Rockets to a season-low point total in a 100-83 victory at San Antonio. Aldridge contributed 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Spurs, who also received 21 points by Rudy Gay. The Rockets ended an 11-game winning streak and fell to an NBA-best 62-15.

UNDATED (AP) – LeBron James posted his 17th triple-double of the season by contributing 16 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists to the Cavaliers’ 98-87 win over the Mavericks. Jordan Clarkson finished with 16 points and J.R. Smith added 15 in a reserve role to help Cleveland stay a half-game ahead of Philadelphia for the third seed in the East. The 76ers earned their 10th straight win as Ben Simmons provided 20 points and 15 assists in a 119-102 trouncing of the Hornets.

UNDATED (AP) – Justin Smoak and the Toronto Blue Jays were able to come away with a split of their season-opening, four-game series after dropping the first two to the New York Yankees. Smoak was 3-for-4 with a pair of homers, a walk and six RBIs as the Jays rallied to beat the Yanks, 7-4. Smoak had already delivered a two-run shot when he belted his second career grand slam in the eighth inning to wipe out New York’s 4-3 lead.

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 1 Detroit 0

Final Pittsburgh 8 Detroit 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 7 Baltimore 0

Final Toronto 7 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Boston 2 Tampa Bay 1

Final Houston 8 Texas 2

Final L-A Angels 7 Oakland 4

Final Seattle 5 Cleveland 4

Chi White Sox at Kansas City 2:15 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 5 N-Y Mets 1

Final Miami 6 Chi Cubs 0

Final Washington 6 Cincinnati 5

Final L-A Dodgers 9 San Francisco 0