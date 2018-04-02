Kansas officer cleared in fatal shooting of murder suspect

At 12:50 am, North Newton Deputy ChiefBethards radioed that witnesses reported David Montano had fled the residence approximately five or six minutes ago.

At 12:51 am, Corporals Hawpe and Minkevitch receive radio reports that Montano is suspected to be armed with a double-barreled shotgun and a .38 caliber handgun.

At 12:52 am, Corporals Hawpe and Minkevitch receive radio traffic advising a “code black”, meaning a deceased person, inside the residence.

At 12:55 am, Corporals Hawpe and Minkevitch receive radio reports that Montano may be in possession ofnight vision goggles.

At 12:56 am, Corporals Hawpe and Minkevitch heard radio traffic requesting a thermal imager.

At 12:58 am, two law enforcement officers exited the exterior ofthe northwest part of the residence. Corporal Hawpe informed them of his and Cpl. Minkevitch’s location, and the two officers then re-entered the residence. Corporals Hawpe and Minkevitch decided that because they are in an unsecure location with an armed suspect in their vicinity, they should move to the north side ofthe residence to secure that locationandsearchforMontano. Theywalkednorthfromtheirlocationalongatreeline to the northwest corner ofthe residence, then walked east along the north side ofthe residence, looking for Montano. After walking approximately 50 yards to the east and checking several exterior locations on the north side ofthe residence, the officers then returned to the northwest corner ofthe residence so that they could observe and provide security for both the north and west sides ofthe residence.

At 1:02 am, as Corporals Hawpe and Minkevitch neared the northwest comer of the residence, they heard the sound offootsteps rustling to the south ofthem outside the residence. Cpl. Hawpe, using the light mounted on his rifle, illuminated the area in the direction from where the sound was coming, and observed a person running westbound. Cpl. Hawpe called out “There he is!” and began to run westbound in pursuit of the suspect. Cpl. Minkevitch, who was a couple of steps behind Cpl. Hawpe, joined in pursuit. They observed a male subject wearing a white bandana wrapped around his head, shirtless, and wearing black pants, running away from them.

Cpl. Minkevitch ran to the south and Cpl. Hawpe ran at an angle to the west, to give them the greatest range to intercept the subject. Cpl. Hawpe yelled commands for the suspect to stop and show his hands. As the officers gained on the suspect, he came to a stop approximately 10 to 15 yards away from the officers. Cpls. Hawpe and Minkevitch also came to a stop and both of them illuminated the suspect with the flashlights attached to their rifles.

Cpls. Hawpe and Minkevitch recognized the suspect as David Montano, whom both personally new from prior law enforcement contact. Cpl. Hawpe gave multiple verbal commands to Montano to “Show us your hands!” They observed Montano raise his left hand but not his right hand, and both Corporals Hawpe and Minkevitch saw what they recognized as a shotgun in his right hand. Both officers observed Montano swinging the shotgun with his right hand in front ofhim. Cpl. Hawpe continued to give Montano instructions to drop the gun, and called Montano by name. Cpl. Minkevitch also began instructing Montano to drop the gun.

Montano then faced Corporals Hawpe and Minkevitch and began yelling something at them that they could not understand. Montano pointed his left hand at Cpl.

