Kansas deputies investigate fatal dirt bike accident

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man died in a weekend dirt bike accident in Sedgwick County.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to an accident at 3271 E. 71st Street South in Wichita, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Timothy Myers.

When deputies arrived, they found a man identified as Brian C. Shuss, 32, Wichita, unresponsive and receiving medical assistance from EMS.

Investigators determined that Shuss and his friend had been taking turns riding a Honda dirt bike.

Shuss was taking his turn riding the dirt bike, and when he had been gone for approximately 20 minutes his friend went searching for him. When the friend found Shuss, he called 911. Brian C. Shuss was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Myers.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.