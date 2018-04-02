John O’Connor

April 2, 2018

Correspond with us by emailing me at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. I will reply next week.

Thanks for falling in here for Week 346 of Sentences ‘n Stuff, a weekly gathering of people pulsating with passion for the written word. (The day I call this effort ‘Sentences ‘n Stuff’ will be the day the word police come for me. And I would deserve it.) Just kiddin,’ guys.

Speaking of words, I have exciting news! I have been approached by the Current Administration to be their Head Speechwriter. April Fool, a day late.

Hope your Easter was pleasant. We had our daughter and granddaughter here for a good part of the day. The Easter Bunny was kind to us all, as was Russell Stover.

The day brought back memories of Easters past, especially the egg coloring procedure. If I remember rightly, the dyes and related items were made by PAAS, a company still in business today. By the way, did you know PAAS was the word for ‘Easter’ among the Pennsylvania Dutch people? All I know is what I see on their website.

There are probably twelve-teen companies making dyes now, but PAAS was the top of the line for ‘50s and ‘60s kids. I had two sisters and a brother and we’d all fight for the Right to Dip.

“C’mon, you’ve been hogging that dipper,” complained one sister. “Lemme have it, I want to do some purple ones.”

My brother looked on silence, then went out to the workshop just off the kitchen and came back with his own handmade dipper. “Hah, I don’t have to wait” he said triumphantly, lowering an egg into a glaring red dye bath. The wire bent and the egg hit the side of the cup with a thud. We laughed. Garish red dye splashed onto the vinyl table cloth.

“Back to the drawing board,” I laughed, always happy to see big bro goof up. He glared at me and I knew sooner or later he would exact revenge. I also knew he was persistent and he was soon back from the shop with a New Improved Dipper which worked fine.

“I want a blue one,” chimed in my little sister. “How long should I put it in for?”

“Depends,” replied big sister. “Do you want baby blue or like a really dark blue?’

“What’s baby blue?” asked the little one.

Meanwhile I went out to the shop and using the Old Man’s second-line long-nose pliers, made my own dipper out of a few strands of steel clothesline wire. I tried to maneuver an egg into the blue dye cup for my little sister and succeeded in dumping it on the floor where it promptly incurred fractures of the shell.

We sought Mom’s sage counsel. “Can we still dye it?” I asked. “It’s all cracked.”

“He cracked my egg,” complained little sister. I shot her her a ‘thanks a lot’ look.

“Sure, you can dye it,” reassured Mom. “Might look a little funny.”

And so it went. For the grand finale we emptied all the dyes into a big glass bowl and put a couple of eggs into it. As I recall, the result was an ugly brown.

Which makes me appreciate Russell Stover even more today. All their stuff is SUPPOSED to be brown.

Well, you nailed three out of five in the weekly trivia slam.

Terry of the Lightning Speed keyboard was first up, getting the correct answer to the car question: yes, it was ‘Hey Little Cobra’ by the Rip Chords, a number one hit in ’64. The lyric line went “the Stingrays and Jags were so far behind I took my Cobra out of gear and let her coast to the line.” You can check me out on Google, but I think that’s correct. Paul also got the Cobra answer.

On the question about what high tech device introduced by IBM in 1961 used “internal mechanical binary coding,” Randall guessed main frame computer. There may be some truth to that, but I’m looking for something considerably smaller.

Congrats to Paul! He got a two-fer, correctly naming Ishpeming, (accent on the ISH) Michigan as not only the home of the National Ski Hall of Fame and also a skiing hotspot since the ‘30s, but also one of the locations for the filming of the late ‘50s Oscar-winning movie ‘Anatomy of a Murder,’ which was based on a local murder case. Nice work.

Paul also came up with the ‘60s Alcatraz jailbreak as the one partially inspired by an article in Popular Mechanics magazine. I read the complete story in a recent issue of Pop Mech. The break was the subject of a couple of movies, the best being ‘Escape From Alcatraz’ in 1979. As Paul notes, no one knows if the break was successful, because none of the three were heard from again.

In other business, in regard to my ‘instrumental music’ post of last week, Terry said some his favorites were Pachelbel’s Canon, Theme From A Summer Place (great choice) by Percy Faith, Kaempfert’s ‘Wonderland by Night’ and Mancini’s ‘Moon River.’

Okay, two questions still open: the ‘internal mechanical binary coding’ one (see above) and the question about what animal is almost always born a female.

Let’s try three more: What pork-oriented creature is currently red-hot popular among under the under-10 demographic?

This image was found on nearly every teenage boy’s bedroom wall in the 1970s. What was it?

Sure, Bell invented the telephone, but a Kansan had a big hand in its increasing popularity. Who was he and what did he invent?

I’m finishing this up on a 28-degree Easter Sunday. I guess the Bunny played an April Fool on us. Yikes.

Thanks for visiting. We’ll chat again next week.

John